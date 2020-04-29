Man arrested for drug possession, paraphernalia

While executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, Beatrice Police arrested an associated individual for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The police report states that Tuesday at roughly 6:30 p.m., officers were en-route to the Traveler’s Lodge, located at 3500 N Sixth Street, to execute a search warrant for distribution of narcotics.
An officer was in an unmarked vehicle there, when they witnessed a possible drug transaction between people in a white Buick car and the target of the search warrant. The vehicle then left the area.
An officer conducted a stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Jason Vacek with an unnamed female passenger.
Officer Derrick Hosick arrived at the traffic stop, where he reportedly observed a marijuana smoking pipe in the back seat of the car. When searching the car, officers found a small bag in the glove box containing two glass pipes with white crystalline residue, and three syringes appearing to have been used. Field tests of the substance provided a positive presumptive identification for methamphetamine. Vacek and the female were detained.
The female provided information, but officers observed she was intoxicated and inconsistent in what she said. The information could not be corroborated with Vacek, because he was reportedly uncooperative.
As Vacek was in control of the vehicle, he was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was taken to the Gage County Jail.
