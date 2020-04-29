Man arrested for drug possession, paraphernalia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, Beatrice Police arrested an associated individual for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The police report states that Tuesday at roughly 6:30 p.m., officers were en-route to the Traveler’s Lodge, located at 3500 N Sixth Street, to execute a search warrant for distribution of narcotics.

An officer was in an unmarked vehicle there, when they witnessed a possible drug transaction between people in a white Buick car and the target of the search warrant. The vehicle then left the area.

An officer conducted a stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Jason Vacek with an unnamed female passenger.

Officer Derrick Hosick arrived at the traffic stop, where he reportedly observed a marijuana smoking pipe in the back seat of the car. When searching the car, officers found a small bag in the glove box containing two glass pipes with white crystalline residue, and three syringes appearing to have been used. Field tests of the substance provided a positive presumptive identification for methamphetamine. Vacek and the female were detained.