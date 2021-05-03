 Skip to main content
Man arrested for protection order violation
Beatrice police arrested a man for a felony count of violating a protection order.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday a Beatrice police officer was dispatched to Stoddard Elementary School in Beatrice for reports of a man smoking on school property.

The male was identified as Brien A. Moffett, 24, who police knew to have a domestic abuse protection order banning him from a residence near the school in the 400 block of South Seventh Street.

The family member was contacted and advised Moffett may be in the area. A second person at the residence who was the petitioner of the protection order returned from inside the residence with Moffett. He was placed under arrest for a felony violation of a protection order.

Arrest documents noted Moffett has two prior convictions for violating protection orders, both from 2018.

Brien A. Moffett

Brien A. Moffett
