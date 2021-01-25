Man arrested for vandalizing vehicle

Beatrice police arrested a man accused of doing substantial damage to a vehicle with a baseball bat.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday Beatrice police were called to the 800 block of West Mary Street for reports of a male who had damaged a vehicle with a bat.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arrest documents state that the suspect was identified as Donald Harless III, who was seen hitting a 2013 Kia Sorento with a bat, breaking out multiple windows. Harless was approached at the scene and allegedly told police he heard a commotion, but was unsure who had caused the damage to the vehicle.

During an interview it was learned that Harless had been in multiple recent arguments with the owner of the vehicle. The victim told police she had been at a neighbor’s house when she heard what sounded like a firework going off. She then saw Harless hitting the vehicle.

Arrest documents state the vehicle had numerous windows broken out, damage to body panels and all four tires were flat.

Harless was placed under arrest for a class 4 felony offense of criminal mischief due to the estimated cost of the damage, which exceeded $5,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0