Man arrested in death of 2-year-old boy in Fairbury

A man was arrested Friday after authorities say he killed a 2-year-old boy in Fairbury.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to an apartment on the 700 block of J Street in Fairbury on Friday to check on a woman who lives there. Upon arrival, the woman said she needed an ambulance for her 2-year-old child.

A man, identified as Jake Gonzalez, was at the apartment at the time but fled on foot after deputies called for an ambulance. Deputies then found the boy unresponsive in a closet with severe injuries to the torso and head.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where he died.

Gonzalez was arrested a short time later and lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment and obstructing government operations. He is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate and formal charges are expected to be filed by the Jefferson County Attorney's Office.

