Man circles Beatrice residence in a ski mask

Beatrice Police responded to a report Tuesday of a man in a ski mask circling the exterior of a residence on North Ninth Street.

The man was reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the residence, which had an adult and three children inside.

The adult of the residence recognized the man to be Nicholas Buss. They stated that they had an active protection order against Buss, and that he had violated it by attempting to communicate through text messages and phone calls numerous times throughout the evening.

Buss had vacated the area prior to police arrival, but was later apprehended at a residence in rural Gage County, and was placed under arrest and transported to the Gage County Detention Center.

Buss was charged with his second offense of third degree domestic abuse, with the first offense occurring last month, and for violation of the domestic abuse protection order.

