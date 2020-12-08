Man sentenced for role in 2019 shooting

A Beatrice man was sentenced to prison in Jefferson County for his role in a 2019 shooting in Fairbury.

Logan J. Evans, 22, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by 18 months of post release supervision by District Court Judge Vicky Johnson.

Evans was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the case. In March he entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of attempt of a class 2A felony as part of a plea agreement.

The victim of the July 1, 2019 shooting was identified as Marc C. Jarrell, 28, of Lincoln.

The body was found along a road southeast of Fairbury. The body was transported to Douglas County for an autopsy.

Investigators found spent shell casings in a portion of Crystal Springs Park in Fairbury, and video surveillance of frantic movements between two cars and several people on July 1, according to an investigative report filed in court.

A body was seen on the video falling out of one of the vehicles and then being moved toward the trunk of a silver Honda with Texas plates, the court document said.

