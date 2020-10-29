 Skip to main content
More than 80 pounds of marijuana recovered in Johnson County search
More than 80 pounds of marijuana recovered in Johnson County search

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Johnson County man after locating multiple controlled substances, including more than 80 pounds of marijuana, at his residence in rural Johnson County.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 61944 724th Road in Johnson County, around three miles south of Tecumseh, as part of an investigation.

During the search, a press release stated investigators located 83 pounds of marijuana, .5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 11 grams of methamphetamine, and cash.

The resident, Kevin Golden, 50, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp.

Golden was lodged in Johnson County Jail.

