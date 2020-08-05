Pleas entered in false imprisonment case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wymore man convicted of false imprisonment will be sentenced in October after reaching a plea agreement in Gage County District Court.

Christopher A. McGraw, 26, will be sentenced Oct. 7 for third-degree domestic assault and second-degree false imprisonment, both class 1 misdemeanors.

The false imprisonment charge was reduced from first-degree false imprisonment and two additional charges of strangulation and making terroristic threats were dismissed.

The agreement also states prosecutors and defense attorneys will jointly recommend probation at the time of McGraw’s sentencing.

McGraw was arrested in March by Wymore police after reports of an assault where a female victim had been held against her will.

Arrest documents state McGraw confirmed there was a disturbance but denied it was physical.

The victim told authorities she had been choked to the point she thought she may pass out and that McGraw would not let her leave the residence.

Documents also state McGraw threatened the victim with a can of lighter fluid, threatening to burn her alive. A can of suspected lighter fluid was found outside the residence.

