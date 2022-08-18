 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prison sentence given in drug case

A Beatrice man was sentenced to prison this week after violating a probation term previously given in a drug case. 

Chase N. Lyons, 22, appeared in Gage County District Court Thursday afternoon where he was sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Lyons was also sentenced to two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, with the two sentences running concurrently.

The distribution charge was previously reduced from distribution of a controlled substance near a school.

Lyons was arrested in July 2019 after Beatrice police conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine for $40.

An informant met Lyons near North 15th and Carlyle streets. The purchase was made approximately 720 feet from Paddock Lane Elementary School.

Another controlled buy was made on Aug. 7 after an informant arranged to purchase .4 grams of methamphetamine for $40, according to the warrant.

The arrest was part of a large drug investigation by police that resulted in more than 10 arrests that summer.

Lyons was previously sentenced to 60 months probation in 2019 in the case.

Chase Lyons

Chase Lyons

 Scott Koperski
