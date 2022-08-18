Prison sentence given in drug case

A Beatrice man was sentenced to prison this week after violating a probation term previously given in a drug case.

Chase N. Lyons, 22, appeared in Gage County District Court Thursday afternoon where he was sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Lyons was also sentenced to two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, with the two sentences running concurrently.

The distribution charge was previously reduced from distribution of a controlled substance near a school.

Lyons was arrested in July 2019 after Beatrice police conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine for $40.

An informant met Lyons near North 15th and Carlyle streets. The purchase was made approximately 720 feet from Paddock Lane Elementary School.

Another controlled buy was made on Aug. 7 after an informant arranged to purchase .4 grams of methamphetamine for $40, according to the warrant.

The arrest was part of a large drug investigation by police that resulted in more than 10 arrests that summer.

Lyons was previously sentenced to 60 months probation in 2019 in the case.