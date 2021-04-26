Probation search leads to drug arrest

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug possession after methamphetamine was found during a probation search.

Just before 9:30 a.m Saturday Beatrice police were contacted by a state probation officer who was doing a probation search at Traveler’s Lodge at 3500 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice and uncovered suspected methamphetamine.

Arrest documents state police went to the room and contacted the probation officer and 67-year-old Robert Clayton.

Clayton was on active probation and advised he had been staying at the hotel for around three weeks.

The probation officer showed police a plastic baggie that was found in the dresser. The baggie contained a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Clayton was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

