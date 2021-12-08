Richardson County pursuit suspect arrested in Beatrice

A suspect involved in a Richardson County pursuit earlier this week was arrested in Beatrice Wednesday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m. a Beatrice police officer was on patrol in the 500 block of Bell Street when he saw a blue Chevrolet Equinox in the parking lot of Git N Split.

Arrest documents state the officer recognized the vehicle as one that was involved in a Richardson County pursuit earlier in the week. The license plate matched the vehicle involved in the pursuit.

When police attempted to identify a man next to the vehicle, he fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Trevor M. Hurley, in his patrol vehicle for around two blocks, when he was eventually caught in the 300 block of South Seventh Street.

Documents state the suspect resisted when he was being placed under arrest and kept reaching for his waistband.

Once arrested, police removed a small pack from his waist, which contained a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue.

A records check revealed Hurley had active arrest warrants from Saline and Richardson counties.

He was placed under arrest by Beatrice police for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer.

