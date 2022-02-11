Search leads to arrest for drug, weapons violations

A rural Pickrell man was arrested for drug and weapons violations following a search conducted by Gage County law enforcement.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for Nicholas J. Buss, his pickup truck, and his residence at 9747 W. Pickrell Rd.

A press release stated the search warrant was to look for a firearm, ammunition, and controlled substances.

Buss is currently prohibited from possessing firearms due to an active domestic abuse protection order that specifically prohibits him from possessing firearms. Buss was located in Beatrice and contacted a short time after driving away from his own pickup truck in a different vehicle.

Buss was searched and detained, and his pickup truck was searched. A glass light bulb with white residue was located and residue from the light bulb field tested positive for methamphetamine. Two rounds of 9mm ammunition were also located in the bed of his pickup truck.

During a search of his residence, deputies located a silver and black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun that was loaded with a round in the chamber. Deputies also located four additional magazines that were all loaded with ammunition along with a plastic baggie containing numerous rounds of ammunition. Also at the residence, deputies located a double-edged knife with a blade length of 5 ½”.

Buss is prohibited from possessing knives with a blade length over 3 ½”. Deputies also located pills identified as Cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, which is a Legend Drug.

Buss was placed under arrest for Two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

