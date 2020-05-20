Teen faces charges in Fairbury shooting

A shooting in Fairbury left a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds Monday night and led to the arrest of a 17-year-old in Lincoln early Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen says.
Jake Gonzalez, of Fairbury, was set to go to court Wednesday on three felony charges: first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house.
In a complaint filed Tuesday, Jefferson County Attorney Joseph Casson said the victim of the shooting was Lance Powers.
In a news release, Sorensen didn't identify Powers or Gonzalez but said shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, deputies went to a house at 1015 Fourth St. in Fairbury on a report of multiple shots fired and arrived minutes later to find the shooting victim outside.
Sorensen said the 31-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life before being transferred by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital.
Powers was in critical condition Tuesday with five gunshot wounds.
The sheriff said deputies developed a suspect from interviews at the scene and started looking for the 17-year-old and a dark-colored, smaller SUV or car.
At about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, they received information that he was on his way to Lincoln to stay out of sight, Sorensen said.
Working with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol, investigators found Gonzalez at the home of a relative near Northwest 55th Street and Leighton Avenue in Air Park and took him into custody at about 4:20 a.m.
A search of the room where he had been allegedly turned up a pistol.
Sorensen said the 17-year-old was being held in Lincoln awaiting transport to Jefferson County.
The victim allegedly named Gonzalez as his shooter.
Deputies were called to a shooting at the same house on March 12 after a 21-year-old man, Trace Peters, allegedly shot at Powers in the front yard but missed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.