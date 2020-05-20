Teen faces charges in Fairbury shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A shooting in Fairbury left a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds Monday night and led to the arrest of a 17-year-old in Lincoln early Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen says.

Jake Gonzalez, of Fairbury, was set to go to court Wednesday on three felony charges: first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied house.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Jefferson County Attorney Joseph Casson said the victim of the shooting was Lance Powers.

In a news release, Sorensen didn't identify Powers or Gonzalez but said shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, deputies went to a house at 1015 Fourth St. in Fairbury on a report of multiple shots fired and arrived minutes later to find the shooting victim outside.

Sorensen said the 31-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Community Health & Life before being transferred by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital.

Powers was in critical condition Tuesday with five gunshot wounds.

The sheriff said deputies developed a suspect from interviews at the scene and started looking for the 17-year-old and a dark-colored, smaller SUV or car.