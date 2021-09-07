Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two individuals for possession of a controlled substance in south Beatrice Monday morning.

An officer parked on Bell Street facing westbound at approximately 3:45 a.m. reported seeing James Rivers, 30, drive off in a Lincoln sedan with Payton Bishop, 24, in the passenger seat. Knowing that Rivers’ license was suspended, the officer followed the vehicle eastbound on Bell until it turned south on 8th Street before initiating a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly learned that Bishop also had a suspended license before requesting a k-9 free air sniff be conducted on the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle, located a magnetic hide-away container, multiple small baggies and a digital scale with residue consistent in appearance with methamphetamine. Small bags reportedly recognized as meth and marijuana were also found in the vehicle.

Rivers and Bishop were transported to the Gage County Detention Center, where a second bag of meth was found on Bishop’s person. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, with Rivers also being charged for driving under suspension.

