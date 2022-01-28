Two arrested following burglary investigation

Police arrested two people in connection to a burglary after responding to a disturbance at a grocery store.

On Thursday just before 8:30 p.m., a Beatrice Police officer responded to Sunmart in Beatrice for a report of a disturbance involving customers at a coin machine.

Arrest documents state the officer made contact with 32-year-old William Wilson, who stated his wife, 36-year-old Sue Buchheimer, was exchanging coins she had earned as tips into cash when they were assaulted by their Aunt. Documents stated the officer knew Wilson and his wife were suspects from a burglary which had occurred earlier in the day involving coins.

Wilson agreed to speak with police and upon a consent search of Wilson, a white container with 45.5 blue round pills was located. Wilson stated the pills were Alprazolam and was unable to provide proof of prescription for the pills.

Documents state Wilson told police he and his wife drove to his grandmother's house to commit a burglary.

Wilson allegedly admitted to opening a screen door and pushing the front door open to his grandmother's house, where he went inside and stole $726.06 in coins that belonged to his grandparents.

He was placed under arrest for burglary, theft valued at $500-$1,500 and possession of a controlled substance.

Buchheimer maintained the coins were from tips she received working as a waitress when interviewed by police.

She was placed under arrest for aiding and abetting burglary and theft by receiving valued at $500-$1,500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0