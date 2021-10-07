Two arrested following burglary investigation

Two people were arrested this week after a search warrant was served in Beatrice in connection to a Kansas burglary.

At around 7 a.m. Monday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Beatrice Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1020 N. 15th St. in Beatrice.

A press release stated the search warrant was part of an investigation into a burglary that occurred in Marshal County, Kan. in September that is being investigated by the Marshal County Kansas Sheriff’s Office.

During the search of the residence deputies located items stolen in the Marshal County case. Deputies also located suspected methamphetamine and several meth pipes along with an eight-inch meat cleaver that appeared to be a weapon.

Located in the residence were Kevin D. Glaser and Mindy Thomsen, both age 43. Glaser is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing deadly weapons, and was placed under arrest for that charge.

Both Glaser and Thomsen were arrested on additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, defacing a prescription drug label and theft by receiving stolen property and lodged in the Gage County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely, the press release stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0