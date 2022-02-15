Two arrested following sex offender investigation

Two men were arrested by Gage County authorities after one failed to meet registration requirements as a sex offender.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday investigators and deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Austin M. Douglas, of Mound City, Kan. for failing to register as a sex offender in Nebraska.

Douglas had been living in Beatrice since mid-January and was advised on several occasions he needed to contact the Nebraska State Patrol Sex Offender Registration Unit in Lincoln to begin the sex offender registration process, but he had failed to do so.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated investigators became aware Douglas was living in Nebraska in late January.

He was advised by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office on at least three different occasions to contact the Nebraska State Patrol Sex Offender Registration Unit and schedule an appointment.

The Linn County, Kan., Sheriff’s Office provided biographical and criminal history on Douglas, who was convicted of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child in Topeka, Kan.

Investigators contacted Douglas on Monday while he was sitting in a van parked in a yard in the 600 block of Bell Street and after being interviewed, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Gage County Detention Center.

A second male, Casey Williams, was found in possession of drugs and it was discovered he had a felony warrant for robbery from Douglas County, Kan. He was also taken to the Gage County Detention Center and booked on the warrant.

The Beatrice Police Department was advised of the investigation and arrest due to the proximity of the Bell Street address to Stoddard Elementary School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0