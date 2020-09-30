Vehicle collision leads to drug arrest

A Beatrice man is facing several drug-related charges after colliding with a Wymore Police car Tuesday afternoon near Sixth and Washington Streets in Beatrice.

According to the police report a vehicle driven by Jacoby Wilcox, 27, hit a marked Wymore Police unit at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Beatrice Police arrived on scene with reports stating that one officer knew Wilcox possessed an active Nebraska Department of Corrections absconding warrant.

The warrant was confirmed by Southeast Communications and Wilcox was placed under arrest.

Wilcox’s right front fender was damaged and he was informed that the vehicle would be towed and inventoried.

The officer noted that Wilcox displayed signs of nervousness and was concerned about what would happen to his vehicle before admitting to officers that there were drugs in the vehicle.

When searching the vehicle, police reportedly discovered a backpack containing crystal rocks that were field tested positive as methamphetamine, several small bags of suspected marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as other drug paraphernalia including a bag of needles, a measuring spoon and a grinder.