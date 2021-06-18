Welfare check leads to meth arrest

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations while conducting a welfare check Thursday.

At around 8:45 p.m. Beatrice police were assisting DHHS with a welfare check of a juvenile at Traveler’s Lodge in Beatrice.

Police were let into the room and advised that 37-year-old Christopher Clayton was hiding in the bathroom because of a protection order violation. Clayton was seen fumbling with his pockets and dropped an item with an orange cap on the floor. He appeared nervous, and arrest documents state he produced a syringe with a clear substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Clayton was placed under arrest, and in the area where the previous item was dropped police found a second loaded syringe and a black bag that contained a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine that weighted approximately six grams. One syringe had approximately 15 units, and the other had 5 units.

The contents of the baggie field tested positive for methamphetamine. A juvenile was previously in the room within access to where the drugs were located. Arrest documents state based in the amount recovered and that the renter of the room said they were going to use methamphetamine, Clayton was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

