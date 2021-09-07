Woman charged with multiple drug arrests in north Beatrice

A report of a possibly intoxicated female at a north Beatrice business led to multiple drug arrests Sunday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the call and identified the individual as Sheena Hammond, 36.

Hammond gave consent for officers to search her vehicle, during which they reportedly discovered a substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Hammond was taken into custody, upon which more meth in addition to drug paraphernalia was found on her person.

Hammond was taken to the Gage County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

