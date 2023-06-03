All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Robert W. Carr, 61, York, $125.

No operator’s license

John P. Ryan, 62, Torrance, Calif., $75.

No valid registration

Dustin A. Garrison, 46, York, $25.

Negligent driving

Aydan M. Snook, 16, Beatrice, $40.

Arraignments

Dalton J. Parde, 23, 4640 Calvert St., Lincoln. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Dalton J. Parde, 23, 4640 Calvert St., Lincoln. Theft by receiving stolen property, driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Shawn D. Lottman, 42, 58076 709th Road, Diller. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 27.

Triston G. Reysen, 20, 701 Helen St. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for July 6.

Brady D. Bloom, 21, 102 Locust St., Hickman. First offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test, stop sign violation, first-degree trespassing, criminal mischief, three counts disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 20.

Kyle A. Spitsnogle, 21, 918 Scott St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered Sentencing set for July 10.

Sentencings

Robert H. Foust, 37, 1104 Meriwether St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, $25 for driving on shoulder.

Jennifer E. Zapata, 44, 910 N. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Brandon D. Parde, 44, 6921 N. Steamboat Drive., Lincoln. $350 for willful reckless driving.

Robert C. Syas, 60, 113 S. Ninth St. $50 for criminal mischief.

Dismissed

Dalton J. Parde, 22, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Driving during revocation. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Christopher M. Reed, 31, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 26. Luke A. Vater, 34, 1112 E. Second St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 15.

Anna R. Nicholson, 38, 515 N. Eighth St. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Christopher A. Haynes, 40, 1823 May St. Third offense shoplifting. Continued to June 16.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. Protection order violation. Continued to June 6.

Velio B. King-Souza, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 27.

Alexander M. Harris, 25, 207 Sixth St., Fairbury. Carrying a concealed weapon, speeding. Continued to June 20.

Jimmie D. Moffitt, 49, 760 Broadway St., Sterling. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to June 27.

Joseph J. McCarthy, 22, 1719 N. 15th St. Theft. Continued to June 13.

Michael R. May, 31, 101 Brentwood Ave., Hickman. Disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer. Continued to July 6.

Janice A. Ward, 30, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 27.

Adam J. Erikson, 39, 1312 S. Fifth Ave. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to July 14.

Jerry M. Otten, 34, 1309 N. Eighth St. Third offense DUI. Continued to June 27.

Transfers

Bobby and Barbara Robertson to Devern Hagemeier. Part of lots 1-4, Robertson subdivision of section 16, Clatonia township. $57,000-$58,000.

Konnie Robertson to Devern Hagemeier. Part of lots 1-4, Robertson subdivision of section 16, Clatonia township. $38,000-$39,000.

Jill Robertson to Devern Hagemeier. Part of lots 1-4, Robertson subdivision of section 16, Clatonia township. $58,000-$59,000.

Bobby and Barbara Robertson to Devern Hagemeier. Part of section 16, Clatonia township. $229,000-$230,000.

Konnie Robertson to Devern Hagemeier. Part of section 16, Clatonia township. $153,000-$154,000.

Jill Robertson to Devern Hagemeier. Part of section 16, Clatonia township. $228,000-$229,000.

Bobby and Barbara Robertson to Larry C. Henke. Part of section 16, part of lots 1-4 Robertson subdivision of Clatonia township. $0-$1,000.

Konnie Robertson to Larry C. Henke. Part of section 16, part of lots 1-4 Robertson subdivision of Clatonia township. $0-$1,000.

Jill Robertson to Larry C. Henke. Part of section 16, part of lots 1-4 Robertson subdivision of Clatonia township. $0-$1,000.

Nicole Mason to Jennifer Marmon. Lots 4, 5 in block 22, West Park addition of Beatrice. $77,000-$78,000.

Preston Oltman, Kaity Wilmes to BGRS Relocation Inc. Lot 2, Feit addition of Pickrell. $279,000-$280,000.

BGRS Relocation to Taiten Harms. Lot 2, Feit addition of Pickrell. $279,000-$280,000.

Snyder Real Estate LLC to DJD Enterprises LLC. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 8, original town of Cortland. $139,000-$140,000.

MRW Rentals LLC to Scarlet Properties LLC. Lot 6, Wheeler Place of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.

Carol Smith, Linda Goes, Rena Fielder to Lonnie and Nanette Ankrim. Part of block 17, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $242,000-$243,000.

Andrew L. and Diane Nickels to Jaclynn Huxoll. Lot 2 in block 14, second addition of south Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Dawn E. Schwartz to Randall and Kathy Diekman. Lots 16-18 in block 1, Glenover of BEatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Lois G. Moore to Matthew Wallace. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 4, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Marjorie Thomsen to Charlette Coleman. Part of lots 10-12 in block 24, Hoags addition of Wymore. $93,000-$94,000.

Marjorie Engel to Barbara Wilkinson. Part of lots 20, 21 in block 2, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $169,000-$170,000.

Diamond T Ranch to Whitehead Oil Company. Lot 1, Diamond T Ranch Inc. $909,000-$910,000.