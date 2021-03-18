Criminal charges filed against owner of Beatrice fence company

Criminal charges have been filed against a Beatrice fence contractor accused of taking more than $86,000 in fencing contracts, but failing to do the work.

Travis J. Kechely, 33, appeared in Gage County Court for his first appearance Thursday after charges were filed earlier this month.

He’s charged with Three counts of theft by deception valued at over $5,000, nine counts of theft by deception valued at $1,500-$5,000, two counts of theft by deception valued at $500-$1,500 and one count of issuing a bad check valued at $1,500-$5,000.

All but two of the charges are felonies.

According to court documents, police began investigating Kechely last December after they were informed of a fencing company, Patriot Fencing, that was taking deposits of at least 50% for jobs and then never starting the projects.

Police posted on social media asking anyone who had been a victim of fraud by the company to contact police. More than 16 alleged victims came forward.

The majority were determined to have paid deposits in the spring and summer of 2020 for fencing projects that were never started.