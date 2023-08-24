An unexpected storm that included hail during the afternoon of Aug. 11 left significant damage in its path.

Gage County Emergency Manager Lisa Wiegand said the first reports of damage started around Beatrice Community Hospital.

“The first reports were around the hospital, over to Bear Creek area, to Holmesville, Rockford and some in Liberty,” she said. “Early assessments were about 6,500 acres were affected in some way. A lot of insurance companies are estimating anywhere from a 15%-95% loss of crops.”

Wiegand noted that producers were making decisions about what to do next with crops damaged since it was so late in the growing season.

Extension Educator Nathan Mueller said the storms impacted the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension Soybean Management Field Day in rural DeWitt.

“We had to end the day at noon with the projected path of the storm,” he said.

Mueller said he hadn’t been contacted to assess damage, but the University of Nebraska had several resources available to producers to assist in assessment and managing recovery efforts.