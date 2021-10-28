 Skip to main content
Crowds cheer on Orangemen football team departing for playoff game

Crowds gathered on Court Street Thursday morning to cheer on the Beatrice Orangemen as they set out on a seven-hour drive for a playoff game in Scottsbluff.

All grades of Stoddard Elementary School walked to Seventh and Court streets, many carrying signs, to cheer on the bus as it headed out of town.

The bus was led by police cars and fire trucks to wish the team good luck.

The No. 10-seeded Orangemen will face No. 7 Scottsbluff at 7 p.m. Central time on Friday.

With a win, Beatrice would advance to a second round game against the winner of 15th-seeded Lexington (4-5) and second-seeded Aurora (7-2).

