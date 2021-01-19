Customers sue Beatrice fence company

Multiple Beatrice residents are taking legal action after they say a fencing company took their money but failed to complete projects.

Beatrice police said around 17 people have contacted them about Patriot Fence Company, and there were three court filings against the company and its owner, Travis Kechely as of Tuesday.

St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice alleges in a civil complaint that it hired Patriot Fence Company in October 2019 for a fence replacement project.

The total cost of the project was estimated to cost $20,092, and Kechely required a deposit of 75% for the project.

The church made a deposit of $15,069, and by July no work had been done.

The complaint filed in Gage County District Court alleges that several attempts were made to contact Kechely about the status of the project and he eventually replied that the COVID-19 pandemic caused difficulty in getting materials, which was the reason for the delay.

He allegedly said the materials would be available by August, but no work had been done as of the lawsuit being filed.