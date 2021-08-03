Czech Festival events return to Wilber this weekend

Heidi Pospisil, a co-owner of the Wilber Czech Cottage on Third Street, said she often travels to 10-12 national Czech festivals a year to sell Czech imports like jewelry, books and head wreaths.

“We’re by far the biggest, and the most focused on the Czech heritage,” Pospisil said. “When you come to Wilber, the ladies will all be in their fancy costumes or Croix, they call them. The guys will be in bast and t-shirts, and you don’t see that in most places.”

“I just think people come to have a good time,” Havel said. “They enjoy the food and the festivities, and that’s pretty much why they’ve had it for so many years.”

Shestak said she thinks the people of Wilber’s pride in their culture and heritage is what makes the event so successful.

“I think they want to show other people what the Czech heritage is involved in…If I think of our organization and the whole entire festival, it’s made up totally of volunteers. And we have so much to do, that there’s so many activities and things that are there that it involves the entire community to do that and help put it together. Wilber is proud of their Czech heritage,” Shestak said.