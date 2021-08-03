Czech Festival events return to Wilber this weekend

The Czech Capital of the United States is preparing for roughly 30,000 attendees this weekend, in celebration of the 60th annual Wilber Czech Festival.
Volunteers, organizations and local businesses alike are already preparing for four days of food, music, dancing and other entertainment to impact the roughly 1,880-population town, especially since the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It definitely effected the economy of Wilber…And we’re looking for a large group to come this year, just because with the pandemic last year. I think people are trying to get out, and I think we’re going to be busy this year,” Teri Shestak, the president of the Nebraska Czechs of Wilber, said.
Shestak said it’s unknown how many kolaches made by numerous vendors are consumed during the festivities.
The St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church is preparing to sell kolache, and the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the United Methodist Church are planning to have traditional Czech dinners at various times in the evenings to help fundraise for the congregations.
As for Frank’s Smokehouse on Third Street, owner Scott Havel said he plays it by ear for how much food he needs to prepare each day. Frank's sells an assortment meats, cheeses and of course, kolaches.
“We bake kolache fresh every day, so we don’t make those ahead of time…I’m a firm believer in what needs to benefit from Czech days, and that’s the churches and all the local organizations. That’s their only time to do that kind of money. It’s a little different for me, I’m open year-round,” Havel said.
Heidi Pospisil, a co-owner of the Wilber Czech Cottage on Third Street, said she often travels to 10-12 national Czech festivals a year to sell Czech imports like jewelry, books and head wreaths.
“We’re by far the biggest, and the most focused on the Czech heritage,” Pospisil said. “When you come to Wilber, the ladies will all be in their fancy costumes or Croix, they call them. The guys will be in bast and t-shirts, and you don’t see that in most places.”
“I just think people come to have a good time,” Havel said. “They enjoy the food and the festivities, and that’s pretty much why they’ve had it for so many years.”
Shestak said she thinks the people of Wilber’s pride in their culture and heritage is what makes the event so successful.
“I think they want to show other people what the Czech heritage is involved in…If I think of our organization and the whole entire festival, it’s made up totally of volunteers. And we have so much to do, that there’s so many activities and things that are there that it involves the entire community to do that and help put it together. Wilber is proud of their Czech heritage,” Shestak said.
Events start Thursday, Aug. 5 with a beer garden and dance along Second Street beside Hotel Wilber from 7:30-11:30p.m., with music from The Chelewski Brothers and featuring the Wilber Czech Dancers, with a special appearance from the Wilber Alumni Band.
From 8a.m.-4:30p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, there will be a pictorial postmark celebrating the Czech Festival’s 60th anniversary at the city’s post office. There will also be community awards announced at the bandstand at 6:30p.m., a children’s parade along Main Street at 7p.m., live entertainment at the Legion Park Building from 8-11p.m., and Tales of the Czechs at the Outdoor Theater at 9:30p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, a Czech heritage demonstration and a Czech kroje presentation will take place at the Czech Cultural Center at 10a.m., introductions of the Czech queens will be at the bandstand at noon, a parade honoring 127 years of service from the Wilber Fire and Rescue department starts at 2p.m., followed by a program at the outdoor theater at 3:15p.m., and the Miss Czech-Slovak U.S. Pageant at the outdoor theater at 7p.m.
Events end Sunday, Aug. 8 with breakfast at the Catholic Church from 7:15-11:15a.m., a flag raising ceremony at the post office at 1p.m., the parade at 2p.m., a kolache eating contest at the bandstand at 5p.m., a dance contest at the outdoor theater from 6:30-7p.m., followed by the Miss Czech-Slovak U.S. Pageant.
A full list of events and details can be found at nebraskaczechsofwilber.com/czech-days/