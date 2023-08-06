Thousands of people attended the 62nd Annual Wilber Czech Festival this past weekend.

In 1963 Wilber was proclaimed to be the Czech Capital of Nebraska. In 1987 the Saline County town was proclaimed to be the Czech Capital of the United States.

Those in attendance celebrated 150 year of Czech Heritage with food including kolaches, pork, sauerkraut, duck and dumplings. Polka music and other traditional sounds streamed from the bandstand. Many wore traditional clothing and costumes.

Vendors had set up on the sides of Main Street for guests to peruse. The Cultural Center and the Wilber Czech Museum were open for demonstrations, displays and an art show throughout the weekend. A carnival was available for children throughout the weekend.

Parades were held Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Czech royalty from throughout the United States attended the festival. The Miss Czech-Slovak US Pageant has been held at the Wilber Czech Festival since 1987. It was held on Sunday evening at the conclusion of the weekend activities.