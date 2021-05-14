Daily Sun, BCH partner to celebrate nurses

BEATRICE -- When the Beatrice Daily Sun asked in March for readers to nominate their favorite nurses, Dennis Lyons immediately thought of Jill Allen.

Allen, a registered nurse at Beatrice Community Hospital, was the first person on the scene in 2019 when Lyons was riding his motorcycle through Beatrice and was struck by another vehicle.

With Lyons laying incapacitated on the road, Allen stopped and kept Lyons stable until the rescue squad arrived.

“I truly believed that day was going to be my last,” Lyons said recently. “Jill definitely helped me, she probably saved my life.”

Allen is among 10 Beatrice-area nurses recognized for their work in the profession.

The Daily Sun sought community nominations in March and gathered more than 20 nominations and hundreds of votes.

When all the votes were tallied it was Mary Jurgens who finished as the People’s Choice winner.

Jurgens, who currently works at Beatrice Community Hospital, has worked as a nurse for 46 years.

She admits she went into nursing because “my mother talked me into it.” She’s kept with it for 46 years because “you help a lot of people, it just makes you feel good.”