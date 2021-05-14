Daily Sun, BCH partner to celebrate nurses

BEATRICE -- When the Beatrice Daily Sun asked in March for readers to nominate their favorite nurses, Dennis Lyons immediately thought of Jill Allen.
Allen, a registered nurse at Beatrice Community Hospital, was the first person on the scene in 2019 when Lyons was riding his motorcycle through Beatrice and was struck by another vehicle.
With Lyons laying incapacitated on the road, Allen stopped and kept Lyons stable until the rescue squad arrived.
“I truly believed that day was going to be my last,” Lyons said recently. “Jill definitely helped me, she probably saved my life.”
Allen is among 10 Beatrice-area nurses recognized for their work in the profession.
The Daily Sun sought community nominations in March and gathered more than 20 nominations and hundreds of votes.
When all the votes were tallied it was Mary Jurgens who finished as the People’s Choice winner.
Jurgens, who currently works at Beatrice Community Hospital, has worked as a nurse for 46 years.
She admits she went into nursing because “my mother talked me into it.” She’s kept with it for 46 years because “you help a lot of people, it just makes you feel good.”
The other nine honorees were selected by a panel of judges including Dr. Harold and Bette Ann Thaut; Dr. Jacob May, owner of Inline Healing; Angie Bruna, president of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce; Brian Daake, Beatrice Fire and EMS Chief; and Patrick Ethridge, publisher of the Beatrice Daily Sun.
Honorees included:
• Mary Jurgens – Beatrice Community Hospital
• Jill Allen - Beatrice Community Hospital
• Leslie Sharp – CHI Health St. Elizabeth
• Courtney Haase -- Beatrice Community Hospital
• Kylie Vontz -- Beatrice Community Hospital
• Jane Thatcher – Gage County Medical Clinic
• Nikki Kraus – Beatrice Community Hospital
• Amanda Fletcher -- Beatrice Community Hospital
• Dorota Heckman – Beatrice Community Hospital
• Susan Schouboe – Beatrice Community Hospital
"We had a lot of really great nominations and narrow the list down proved extremely difficult," Ethridge said. "We often take nurses for granted until we find ourselves or our loved ones needing medical help. I'm so impressed and grateful for the high quality of care we receive from local nurses."
Beatrice Community Hospital was a partner sponsor with the Beatrice Daily Sun. Other sponsors included CHI Health and Southeast Community College.
“With the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to recognize, to honor and to show appreciation for those nurses and care teams on the front lines,” said Beatrice Community Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson.