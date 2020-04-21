Daily Sun parent company offers grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Beatrice Daily Sun, with newspapers in 77 markets nationwide, announced today that the company has launched a local marketing grant program that offers matching marketing funds to businesses impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

“For 130 years, our company has partnered with local businesses to deliver their message to the people they serve, both in times of great prosperity and in times of great challenge,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While COVID-19 has created obvious difficulties for all of us, the ability of businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.”

Lee Vice President of Local Advertising Joe Battistoni said the program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by COVID-19 and will provide matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.