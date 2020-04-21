Daily Sun parent company offers grants

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Beatrice Daily Sun, with newspapers in 77 markets nationwide, announced today that the company has launched a local marketing grant program that offers matching marketing funds to businesses impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
“For 130 years, our company has partnered with local businesses to deliver their message to the people they serve, both in times of great prosperity and in times of great challenge,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “While COVID-19 has created obvious difficulties for all of us, the ability of businesses to market to their customers remains essential to their sustainability and recovery. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this grant program.”
Lee Vice President of Local Advertising Joe Battistoni said the program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by COVID-19 and will provide matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.
“While our company’s scale is national, our primary focus has been and always will be on our local business communities in the markets we serve,” Battistoni said. “Our initial, more targeted efforts to support local businesses during these challenging times have been very well received.
Through this local grant program, we are making a much broader portfolio of marketing products available, which allows us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic.”
Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 of matching advertising credits each month, Battistoni added, and will be awarded in April, May and June.
Beatrice Daily Sun publisher Patrick Ethridge is encouraging local businesses to apply for the grants. To apply, visit https://beatricedailysun.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html
“These are challenging times for many of us and I’m hopeful this program can lend a helping hand to some of our local businesses,” Ethridge said. “COVID-19 has had a negative impact on so many of our local businesses and this is one way we can help. ”
