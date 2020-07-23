Dairy, bucket calf shows held at fair

The dairy and bucket calf show were held on Wednesday at the Gage County Fair.
Kirby Krogstad of Lincoln served as the judge. He said he grew up on a 400 Holstein cow family dairy in South Dakota and exhibited dairy in 4-H and FFA.
Krogstad is a graduate of South Dakota State University. Krogstad just finished graduate school at the University of Nebraska and will be moving to Michigan to pursue a PhD in Dairy Nutrition.
In 2017 Krogstad was the Champion in Judging at the World Dairy Expo.
“It’s nice to be out of the house and great that we can find creative ways to make these events happen and keep everyone safe," said Krogstad. "The kids seemed to be having a good time and that is why I enjoy doing 4-H shows. The interaction and the kids are here because they love it and they love the animals.
“It wasn’t a big show, but there were some quality animals here today."
Trevin and Taelyn Lang showed dairy cattle and dairy goats.
“All of the animals that we show are home grown. Trevin, Taelyn and Trenden all help with the chores and they get to choose which animals they show,” said Travis Lang, their father.
“I love showing the animals because you see all the hard work finally pay off,” said Trevin.
“I like to show cows and goats, but I really like it when I beat my brother,” said Taelyn.
“We rushed around a little more this morning with the one-day show, but we’re glad to be able to show this year,” said Toree Lang, their mother.
The bucket calf show was also held at the Gage County Fair on Wednesday.
Tyler Wolken of Diller judged the show. Wolken grew up on a crop and diversified livestock operation. He was involved in 4-H, FFA and the Livestock Judging Team at Southeast Community College. Wolken earned a Bachelors Degree in Animal Science at the University of Nebraska.
Wolken is currently working as a 4-H Assistant in Jefferson County. He serves as a Advisory Board Member of the Junior Braunvieh Association.
“It’s a lot of fun to spend time talking with the kids and help them as they are just getting started with showing,” said Wolken.
All shows were live streamed on Youtube during the Gage County Fair courtesy of Diode Technologies and the Gage County Ag Society.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.