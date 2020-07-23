Dairy, bucket calf shows held at fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The dairy and bucket calf show were held on Wednesday at the Gage County Fair.

Kirby Krogstad of Lincoln served as the judge. He said he grew up on a 400 Holstein cow family dairy in South Dakota and exhibited dairy in 4-H and FFA.

Krogstad is a graduate of South Dakota State University. Krogstad just finished graduate school at the University of Nebraska and will be moving to Michigan to pursue a PhD in Dairy Nutrition.

In 2017 Krogstad was the Champion in Judging at the World Dairy Expo.

“It’s nice to be out of the house and great that we can find creative ways to make these events happen and keep everyone safe," said Krogstad. "The kids seemed to be having a good time and that is why I enjoy doing 4-H shows. The interaction and the kids are here because they love it and they love the animals.

“It wasn’t a big show, but there were some quality animals here today."

Trevin and Taelyn Lang showed dairy cattle and dairy goats.

“All of the animals that we show are home grown. Trevin, Taelyn and Trenden all help with the chores and they get to choose which animals they show,” said Travis Lang, their father.