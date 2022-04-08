Daughter of Oscar-winning special effects artist visits Beatrice

The scene from “The Ten Commandments,” directed by Cecil DeMille, stands tall in the history of Hollywood epics.

The Israelites hunch sullenly at the edge of the Red Sea, cornered by an army of Egyptian chariots. They stare at the water and know their end has come. But Charlton Heston, playing Moses, offers hope: “The Lord of Hosts will do battle for us!” He lifts his staff, and an ink-black cloud extends its fingers to the water. Suddenly, the sea begins to bubble and roar. At first, the movement is erratic; then, it rolls apart, leaving a bare sand floor for the Israelites to cross.

Only two forces, it seems, could part the waters of Red Sea: the Old Testament’s God and Hollywood’s John P. Fulton.

“According to the USC School of Cinema, still today, the opening of the Red Sea is the best special effects that has ever happened until computers,” Joanne Fulton Schaefer, Fulton’s daughter, said. “The single best ever special effect.”

Fulton Schaefer is visiting Beatrice this weekend to speak at a film festival aimed to celebrate the legacy of her father, a special effects artist with three Oscars to his name. The festival, put on by the Gage County Classic Film Institute, is running until Sunday in a variety of locations.

The Fulton family established its roots in Beatrice in 1878, a year before the Union Pacific Railroad built a line joining Beatrice to Marysville, Kansas. John P. Fulton was born in Beatrice on Nov. 4, 1902. Fulton’s father, Fitch, painted curtains for Vaudeville and scenes for movies. He worked on the matte paintings featured in “Gone with the Wind.”

“You know when you saw Tara?” Fulton Schaefer said. “That never existed. Tara was my grandfather’s imagination. He painted 40 to 45 paintings… Every time you saw Tara from a distance, you were looking at his paintings.”

Fulton Schaefer said Fitch was one of those larger than life figures. Painting murals, he’d use both hands at the same time without losing his flair for intricate detail.

“When my grandfather would walk into a room, he would fill it,” she said. “He was the exact opposite of my father.”

Fulton Schaefer said her father was subdued, stoic and unemotional. He spoke with his work.

John P. Fulton first trained in land surveying, but in Los Angeles, he sensed opportunity in the nascent Hollywood. He became a second cameraman for D.W. Griffith.

“That meant he had to lug the heavy cameras around,” Fulton Schaefer said.

Fulton learned trick photography while working at the Frank Williams Laboratory. That training, and his innovative mind, catapulted him to the top of the Universal Studious special effects department.

But Hollywood, then, was the hallowed ground of cinematic dreams. To tear open the curtain, say, by acknowledging the skill of special effects artists, would make a Kansan out of the Wizard. It would spoil the movie magic.

“It took them 10 years to get an award for best special effects,” Fulton Schaefer said.

But that didn’t bother Fulton much, Fulton Schaefer said; he never worked for accolades. He was nominated for seven Oscars and took home three for his effects in “Wonder Man,” “The Bridges at Toko Ri” and “The Ten Commandments.”

“He didn’t even go to the Academy Awards for the first Oscar he won,” Fulton Schaefer said. “I vaguely remember this because I was about 6. And my mom was listening to the radio, the awards. Dad was out in the garage building something. I don’t remember what. And when he won, my mom went, ‘John, John, you won!’ She goes rushing out to the garage, and my dad goes, ‘Oh.’ That was the extent of it.”

Fulton Schaefer said he was never puffed up his ego or bragged. He was a quiet perfectionist.

“Dad was known in the movie business as ‘Hard-way Fulton’,” she said. “That’s because Dad wanted to do it the best, the most. It’s the hard way to do it.”

Fulton’s unwavering perfectionism spilled into his leisure time. He would play at the golf course next to his house every weekend. Fulton didn’t play like Hollywood socialites, though, who’d mix a love for the game with opportunities to climb social ladders.

“My dad didn’t understand that you were supposed to schmooze with people,” Fulton Schaefer said. “He played to win… Later on, it was harder for him to put foursomes together. He was too good. No one wanted to play with him.”

Fulton Schaefer said he wasn’t any more social in his family life. During his leisure time, when not golfing or building something, he’d sit down to read “Scientific American” and other science magazines. Fulton Schaefer said he could be distant.

“He didn’t really understand how humans feel,” she said. “My dad was not at all empathetic… My only relationship really that worked well with my dad was building miniatures together. We were great with that.”

Fulton Schaefer discovered her knack for miniatures while working on a school project. Perhaps prodded by a latent breeze from her family’s history in Beatrice, she began to love the craft when designing a miniature pioneer cabin.

She learned a lot while watching her father work and aspired to design miniatures for movies, but she faced a closed door.

“The craft guild for set building would not allow it,” she said. “The language was considered inappropriate for a lady.”

Fulton Schaefer went into nursing, but she didn’t let the boy’s club in Hollywood suffocate her spark of creation. She continued working with miniatures her entire life, even helping to organize miniature conferences.

Fulton Schaefer got small tastes of the glamour of Hollywood life. She spent her childhood in Amelia Earhart’s old home across the street from the Sinatra family.

“Growing up, I was best friends with Nancy Sinatra,” she said.

Ambling into her teenage years, Fulton Schaefer said she once had lunch across the table from Elvis. But the “King,” despite his propensity to send teenagers swooning, didn’t impress her.

She attended the Academy Awards, back when the celebrities gathered around fine-clothed tables and ate fancy dinners at the event. Still, the celebrity life was a forbidden fruit for Fulton Schaefer, guarded by her father’s distance and her mother’s humility.

“My mother was Mrs. Down-to-Earth,” she said. “I was shielded… She wanted us to grow up being just kids in public school. And it served us well, believe me… I had a truly spectacular childhood.”

Fulton Schaefer said she’s glad to be back in Beatrice. She’s been to the area three times. This time, traveling back to the graveyards of her ancestors is an act of remembering. She lost her home and belongings, including seven of her grandfather’s paintings, in the 2018 Camp fire.

"I'm really glad I was invited here," she said.

Fulton Schaefer is speaking at the Beatrice Community Players Theatre on Saturday morning at 8:30 and will be participating in the festival throughout the day. Tickets are required for Saturday’s events. Generally, they cost $20, but Gage County Historical Society members can get in for $15. You can purchase tickets online at gagecountyhistory.org, at the Gage County Museum or at the door. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

