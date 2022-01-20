Day by day: Community organizations face Omicron wave

Nebraska reported nearly 5,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily count of the pandemic.

Jolted by the Omicron wave, schools across the area have struggled with staffing shortages, but they aren’t alone. Beatrice Community Hospital is also seeing a notable increase in staff absences, according to Diane Vicars, senior marketing and communications executive.

Right now, BCH COVID hospitalization rates are still lower than its previous peak in late 2020, Vicars said.

“Our bigger concern is, like with the schools, the number of staffing that is testing positive for COVID,” Vicars said. “Currently based on BCH testing, we’re at a 37.4% positivity rate. That’s not necessarily what the state would have or what Public Health Solutions would have, but based on BCH testing, and we’re only a fraction of that testing anymore, we’re at a 37.4% positivity rating… It really is day by day.”

Though the staffing crunch strains hospital resources, Vicars said she is confident the hospital will keep caring for all its patients.

“We will be as creative as we have to be to maintain care,” she said.

Lisa Wiegand, Gage County emergency manager, said that strain could be exacerbated in the event of an emergency or disaster.

“They’re maintain their day to day activities with all their COVID response, but you add in that disaster or that unfortunate situation and how does that play into it,” Wiegand said.

According to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 54% of Gage County residents have been fully vaccinated. Wiegand said she encourages social distancing and masking alongside getting the vaccine.

“I’ve never told people that they had to get vaccinated, but I think people need to look at the statistics right now for those individuals who are vaccinated and non-vaccinated,” she said. “There’s enough statistics there that prove that those individuals who have been vaccinated are not showing the severity if they do contract COVID compared to those individuals who haven’t been vaccinated.”

Mayor Stan Wirth said he and the Beatrice Board of Health are concerned about the COVID surge.

"I don't know if it is at a level, however, that we go any further than continuing education," Wirth said. "And the general public really knows what is expected of them as far as any CDC guidelines of how to protect themselves."

Wirth said he and members of the Board of Health haven't ruled out the possibility of taking additional steps, including a mask mandate, but right now, they're waiting for data and recommendations from Public Health Solutions and BCH.

BCH tightened its visitation and masking policy in the past week. It also took steps to limit COVID testing to only those who show symptoms.

“In our efforts to continue to care for and reserve supplies for sick individuals, we are suspending all Covid-19 testing for individuals without symptoms in our family practice clinics and our express care clinic,” a statement from the hospital said. “This includes testing for travel, return to work and other general Covid-19 testing for individuals without symptoms.”

Vicars said this move stemmed from concerns over supply chain issues.

Clabaugh Pharmacy is still offering tests to asymptomatic carriers or those testing for travel and work, according to owner Nate Clabaugh.

“We’re still testing everyone,” Clabaugh said. “...That’s a fluid situation right now. Demand is continuing to rise… We are still continuing that testing as long as we have the supplies to do it.”

Clabaugh said the pharmacy carries at home tests, though he recommends using the drive-through to limit exposure when picking them up.

Following plans to distribute 1 billion rapid tests in the coming months, the Biden Administration launched the website Covidtests.gov, where you can order free at-home COVID tests.

