The Gage County Agriculture Society hosted A Day on the Farm for area third grade students on Wednesday at the fairgrounds.

Approximately 196 students from five schools attended.

President Don Esau said the event had been happening for several years prior to Covid. This was the first time in three years that they’ve been able to offer the day of education.

“We talk to the students about the daily aspects of agriculture and do some demonstrations,” he said.

Students rotated through stations learning about beef, sheep, dairy, swine, and chickens. There was also a station on food and nutrition and a veterinarian talked about animal health.

“Dr. Aric Brandt joined us for the first time talking about veterinarian medicine,” he said. “All the presenters are very knowledgeable about their station and will be able to answer the student’s questions.”

Esau said there was a tractor for photos.

“Some of the kids aren’t around agriculture and tractors and we just want to give them a good experience.”

Nebraska Pork Producers Association Education Director Sophia Lentfer presented to groups on hogs and said this was important.

“It’s important to talk to the kids about pork production and agriculture in general,” she said. “They are eating pork and they need to know where it comes from and about it. It’s one of the top commodities in Nebraska right now.”

Paddock Lane teacher Dana Workman said it was important for the students to experience Day on the Farm.

“We live in an agriculture community and it’s great for the kids to see how the farm operates,” she said. “I love bringing my students out every year and am so glad they were able to offer it again.”