Daycare owner, masking skeptic runs for school board

Sabrina Glynn has always loved working with kids, but her run for Beatrice Public Schools Board isn’t just about them.

Glynn, who owns the daycare center Brina’s Bright Beginnings, said she wants to see BPS become more competitive when it comes to hiring and maintaining its teaching staff.

“I know that we need a new school, and I’m passionate about that,” she said. “But I think that can’t be our only focus when we’re talking about the upcoming school years. We still need to be focusing on keeping and retaining our teachers and what makes Beatrice different… We don’t want someone to skip over us… Are we compensating them for when they’re going to get their masters? You know, what is making them stay … If we can focus on keeping those amazing teachers, it only makes our kids better.”

On top of owning a daycare, Glynn has a volleyball-team-sized family, with six children of her own. Two of them are in college, two are sophomores in high school, one is a fourth grader and one is 20 months old. She also started selling insurance through Family Heritage.

Glynn said she’s been involved in the school district for awhile now.

“I’ve always been active in the school,” she said. “I’m always the one who’s like, ‘Oh, you need 12 bags of popcorn? I’ll grab them for you,’ or ‘Oh you need 17 things of pop for family fun night? I’ll go grab them,’ but as far as actually going to the school board meetings when COVID hit.”

The spread of COVID-19 in the area eventually prompted the City and BPS to mandate masks.

Despite CDC evidence-backed guidelines, which recommend wearing masks indoors, Glynn said the BPS mask mandate encroached on the rights of students and parents. She expressed doubt as to whether masks protect others from COVID spread.

“I’m not necessarily a firm believer in that,” she said. “I just believe in the parents having the right to make those decisions.”

Glynn routinely spoke at School Board meetings against the mandate. She said that experience helped spark her run, though she said politics would not primarily guide her decisions on the board.

She said she’s more passionate about the students and staff of BPS. One change she wants to see on the board is more assistance for families new to the district.

“One of the things I would really like to do besides look at our teachers and what we’re paying them, can we pay them more, that sort of thing,” she said. “I would like to make sure we have something set up for new families that are coming to Beatrice, even if that’s a half hour meeting with a school board member or the school, whatever it may be.”

Glynn said her experience in business and caring for children suit her for work on the school board.

