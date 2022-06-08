Daykin man arrested following Beatrice crash

A Daykin man was arrested in Beatrice following a crash on Sixth Street.

Just before midnight Monday, a Beatrice police officer was traveling north on Sixth Street when he spotted a black pickup that had been in a crash. The truck was stopped, facing eastbound and partially in the median.

A witness told police the truck had drifted onto the rumble strips before making a sharp left turn into another vehicle.

The driver, identified as 50-year-old Christopher Drees of Daykin, was still sitting in the pickup. Arrest documents state Drees was covered in a liquid that smelled like whiskey, and refused to perform roadside maneuvers.

Drees showed signs of impairment, and couldn’t tell the officer what direction he was driving or how the crash occurred.

Drees asked to leave multiple times, and when police put his hands behind his back he allegedly tried to pull free and run away.

He was taken to the ground and physically restrained by police.

He provided a breath sample that showed no alcohol in his system. Documents noted that Drees has a prior DUI conviction from February and a prior resisting arrest from 2003.

He was placed under arrest for second offense driving under the influence of drugs and second offense resisting arrest.

