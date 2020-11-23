Defiant Few begins 11th annual toy drive

A local motorcycle club will again be collecting toys for area youth this holiday season.
Defiant Few Motorcycle Club is currently accepting toys and cash donations for its annual toy drive. In 2019, the group collected more than 600 toys for area youth.
The club only accepts new/unused toys and asks that they not be wrapped so parents and guardians can more easily choose presents that would be appropriate for their children.
This is the 11th year that the club has held its toy drive.
“It's important to all of our members that we give back to the community,” said Defiant Few president Ed Thompson. “Every child should have a Christmas present and we’ve been able to make that happen for hundreds of local children thanks to the support from our members, friends and the community.”
In addition to a drop-off box at Beatrice Sonic Drive-In, members will be collecting toys at Cenex on Black Friday (Nov. 27) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Dec. 12 at the Beatrice WalMart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The club will also accept cash donations, which will be used entirely to purchase additional toys.
Toys can be picked up through the south doors at the American Legion, 701 Dorsey St. on Dec. 18-20. More details about picking up toys will be announced on the Defiant Few Facebook page or families can contact the club directly through that page.
“We're grateful for the community support,” Thompson said. “Over the past decade we’ve been able to provide local families with thousands of toys. I think what makes our toy drive special is that we don’t make anyone fill out a bunch of forms or explain to us why they need the help. If you tell us you know a child that needs a present this Christmas, we’re going to make sure they have one.”
For more information about the toy drive or if someone wishes to donate to the event and cannot make it to a drop-off location, message the Defiant Few via Facebook by searching for Defiant Few MC.
