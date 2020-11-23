Defiant Few begins 11th annual toy drive

A local motorcycle club will again be collecting toys for area youth this holiday season.

Defiant Few Motorcycle Club is currently accepting toys and cash donations for its annual toy drive. In 2019, the group collected more than 600 toys for area youth.

The club only accepts new/unused toys and asks that they not be wrapped so parents and guardians can more easily choose presents that would be appropriate for their children.

This is the 11th year that the club has held its toy drive.

“It's important to all of our members that we give back to the community,” said Defiant Few president Ed Thompson. “Every child should have a Christmas present and we’ve been able to make that happen for hundreds of local children thanks to the support from our members, friends and the community.”

In addition to a drop-off box at Beatrice Sonic Drive-In, members will be collecting toys at Cenex on Black Friday (Nov. 27) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Dec. 12 at the Beatrice WalMart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The club will also accept cash donations, which will be used entirely to purchase additional toys.