Deputies arrest man at courthouse

  • Updated
Jeremy Snyder

Authorities arrested a man at the Gage County Courthouse on warrants for violating a protection order.

On Thursday at approximately 8:45 a.m., 41-year-old Jeremy Snyder of Beatrice was arrested at the Gage County courthouse on warrants for violating a protection order and on a domestic assault that was part of the basis for the protection order.

Snyder was taken into custody by the Special Services sergeant at the courthouse on the warrants and then interviewed and arrested for domestic assault by an investigator from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Snyder was then taken to the Gage County Detention Center for booking.

