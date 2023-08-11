Gage County authorities responded to two crashes Thursday evening, one of which resulted in a DUI arrest.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Gage County deputies, Beatrice Rural Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a single-vehicle injury crash near 1300 W. Linden Road, just east of Highway 77.

A press release stated that a 1980 Blue Chevrolet K20 farm pickup that ran on propane was driven by 21-year-old Cameron Danner of Wymore. Danner was driving east when another vehicle was approaching him in the middle of Linden Road.

Danner attempted an avoidance maneuver and ended up clipping a guardrail on the bridge and came to rest in a field. The pickup then caught on fire, totaling the pickup. Both occupants of the vehicle were able to get out of the pickup safely. Danner reported no injuries and a juvenile female occupant was treated on scene for reported dizziness from hitting her head.

Then just before 8 p.m., deputies and rescue departments were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at Highway 136 and East Hoyt Road.

A press release stated that a Honda Talon side by side UTV was driven by 58-year-old Tony Ebbers, of Beatrice. Ebbers was turning and overturned the UTV. There were 3 other passengers inside the side by side at the time. One passenger was treated at the scene for serious injuries and transported to Bryan Health West in Lincoln, while two other passengers had minor injuries.

Ebbers was placed under arrest following the investigation and was lodged in the Gage County Detention Center for driving under the influence, DUI resulting in serious injuries, reckless driving, and open alcohol containers.