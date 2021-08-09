Deputies respond to two incidents in Odell involving vandalism

Gage County authorities arrested a man and cited a juvenile in Odell last week in unrelated incidents that involved vandalism to vehicles.

A business owner in Odell contacted a deputy to report that seven vehicles parked at that business had the tires slashed or punctured.

A press release stated a Gage County investigator and another deputy collected evidence at the scene.

The juvenile suspect was ultimately identified and the investigator and deputy contacted his parents.

The juvenile, who was not identified, went to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office in Beatrice where he was issued a criminal citation for seven counts of criminal mischief.

The estimate to repair the damaged tires is between $1,000-$1,400.

Two days later, a sheriff’s office deputy and investigator were dispatched to Odell on Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a male threatening to break out car windows with a hammer.

The deputy and investigator located the male, 63-year-old Gerald A. Meyer, formerly of Beatrice, in the Odell City Park where he had set up a tent for the evening. During the course of the investigation, the male was placed under arrest for an active warrant.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in his possession and property and he was taken to the Gage County Detention Center where he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

