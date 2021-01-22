Deshler man killed in Jefferson County crash

A Deshler man was killed following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 136 in Jefferson County Wednesday.

Jefferson County Communications received a report of a car on fire in the ditch in the area of 571st Avenue and Highway 136 at around 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the fire was the result of a three-vehicle crash that occurred a short time earlier.

A deputy and witnesses were able to remove a trapped female from the burning vehicle.

The press release from the sheriff’s office stated that two of the vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 136 following each other when a third vehicle, which was eastbound, crossed the center line and struck both vehicles.

The driver of the first westbound vehicle, Hailey Gehle of Deshler, was transported from the scene by ambulance. The driver of the second westbound vehicle was identified as Samuel Lindley of Deshler, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, Raquel Bredemeier was transported from the scene by ambulance.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash and an investigation is underway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received support from Jefferson County Ambulance district 33, Diller Fire and Rescue, Plymouth Fire and Rescue, Fairbury Fire and Rescue, Jefferson County Emergency Management and the Nebraska State Patrol.

