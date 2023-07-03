DeWitt Days included four days of celebration for community members.

The beach party theme for the year was built into most of the events.

The fun started with a poker run on Friday with a full day of happenings on Saturday. Activities for all ages ranged from the museum being open, a quilt show and the car show to children’s events. The money grab, the “little tuggers” tractor pull contest, and special games and activities were set up through town.

Food vendors lined the main street throughout the day.

Coordinator Glen Pieper said DeWitt Days is like a lot of smaller community celebrations.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show off our town and have fun,” he said.

Pieper said the Saturday afternoon rain did not cancel any events, but it did impact the attendance.

The parade was held Saturday evening with Beach Boys music blaring on the speakers.

A Quilt of Valor presentation was held at the ballpark honoring Harlan Schroeder and his years of military service.

The traditional outhouse races followed. Teams of five wheeled the outhouse around the bases changing riders and completing obstacles. Each team tried to complete the course in the least amount of time.

A fireworks display at dark completed the days activities.

Combined church services were held on Sunday morning with a community lunch and “redneck urban golf” in the afternoon.

The celebration concluded on Tuesday with the annual trap shoot at the Gun Club.