DeWitt Days events to start Friday

The village of DeWitt has a full weekend of events this year in celebration of DeWitt Days.
Glen Pieper, DeWitt Civic Board member, said besides being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWitt Days has occurred for as long as he can remember.
“And I’m older than 70, so it’s been a long time,” Pieper said.
Events start Friday, July 2 with a poker run and scavenger hunt starting at Red Zone Bar and Grill, located at 311 E Fillmore Avenue. Registration will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with the final check-in and awards being announced at RJ’s Bar and Grill, located at 402 W Fillmore Avenue, at 11 p.m.
Then on Saturday, July 3, registration for the Firecracker Run starts at 6 a.m. at the Community Center building, located at 200 N Cherry Street, with the race starting at 7 a.m., and followed by a community breakfast at the center from 7:30-9 a.m. There will also be an indoor flea market at the American Legion building, 704 Ninth St., and an art and craft show at the United Methodist Church, 209 N Concord Street, both taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For kids, there will be activities and snow cones at the DeWitt Senior Center from 10-11 a.m. and a money dig at the center at 11 a.m.
“The money dig is where we dump four piles of sand, and while we’re dumping it, we throw in money,” Pieper explained. “It’s not a humongous pile of sand. And then we split the kids up by age groups, and we just let them go in there and dig for money. They get quarters and dimes and nickels and pennies, and it’s their money to keep. And they have a ball with that. We’ve been doing that for years here.”
There will also be a Little Tuggers Tractor Pull on Main Street starting at 11:30 a.m., a petting zoo and pony rides near the ball fields from 12:30-2:30 p.m., a water fight at the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department at 1 p.m., bounce houses and slides on Main Street from 1-5 p.m., and free swimming for everyone at the De Witt Public Pool from 1-4 p.m.
In the evening, there will be a chicken barbecue dinner at the Community Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m., a welcome back parade along Main Street starting at 7p.m., Quilt of Valor presentation at the ball fields at 8:15p.m., a fireworks show on the main ball field at 9:30 p.m. or dark, and a street dance and beer garden outside RJ’s Bar and Grill from 10 p.m.to 1 a.m.
“We have a bigger fireworks display this year,” Pieper said. “We really wanted to do it up right, because this is the first time some people have been to a gathering like this.”
Events end Sunday on the Fourth of July with combined church services at the Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m., followed by a community lunch there at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a trap shoot event starting at 11 a.m. at the De Witt Sportsman Club located a mile east of town, and the 11th annual Redneck Urban Golf event at the main ball field from 1-5 p.m.
A full list of events can be found at dewitt.ne.gov/wp-content/uploads/Schedule-of-Events.pdf