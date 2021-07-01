DeWitt Days events to start Friday

The village of DeWitt has a full weekend of events this year in celebration of DeWitt Days.

Glen Pieper, DeWitt Civic Board member, said besides being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWitt Days has occurred for as long as he can remember.

“And I’m older than 70, so it’s been a long time,” Pieper said.

Events start Friday, July 2 with a poker run and scavenger hunt starting at Red Zone Bar and Grill, located at 311 E Fillmore Avenue. Registration will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with the final check-in and awards being announced at RJ’s Bar and Grill, located at 402 W Fillmore Avenue, at 11 p.m.

Then on Saturday, July 3, registration for the Firecracker Run starts at 6 a.m. at the Community Center building, located at 200 N Cherry Street, with the race starting at 7 a.m., and followed by a community breakfast at the center from 7:30-9 a.m. There will also be an indoor flea market at the American Legion building, 704 Ninth St., and an art and craft show at the United Methodist Church, 209 N Concord Street, both taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For kids, there will be activities and snow cones at the DeWitt Senior Center from 10-11 a.m. and a money dig at the center at 11 a.m.