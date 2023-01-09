DeWitt library director retires after 23 years of service

DEWITT -- Gerry Powers has served DeWitt as the Burkley Library and Resource Director for 23 years. Prior to that she worked as a secretary for 27 years with Tri County Schools. Friends and family gathered on Saturday afternoon to celebrate her retirement.

Powers said she has always had a strong work ethic and began working when she was 13 years old at the general store.

“My dad knew they were looking for a clerk and helped me get a job,” she said. “It was a general store in the little town of Ong. We did everything from pump the vinegar barrel to selling shoes or paint.”

She married Jim Powers and after he returned from his years of military service during the German Occupation, they moved to DeWitt, his hometown. In 1953 Jim was hired as the agent and operator of the DeWitt Depot.

Powers said she worked as a homemaker while their three children, Rhonda, Randy and LuAnn, were young.

She started as an elementary school secretary in DeWitt in 1972. When Tri County opened the elementary at its current location south of DeWitt in 1984, Powers continued to work as the secretary.

“It really doubled my work because all the students from Plymouth were all a part of the new elementary. I did that for another 15 years.”

“I had been retired about a year when the librarian here left. They needed someone.”

She said libraries have changed over the years.

“Mothers are working and don’t bring their children to the library like they did. Kids are using electronics more and can get e-books.”

Powers said she had good memories of having special guests at the library.

“We had Smokey the Bear and a man with snakes. That was fun.”

She said she has worked for 50 years and it’s hard to imagine what she will do with her time.

“I don’t have any real hobbies except for reading, but with macular degeneration that has been more difficult too.”

The Village of DeWitt Board of Trustees declared Jan. 7 would be recognized as “Geraldine Powers’ Day.”

Vice President of the board Liz Possenecker said it would be impossible to replace Powers.

“Like everything, things change. We have to think of this as the end of a chapter and the beginning of another.”

Joan Tietjen has been hired as the new Director of the Burkley Library and Resource Center in DeWitt.