Harlan Schroeder of DeWitt was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Saturday evening during the DeWitt Days celebration.

Schroeder served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was drafted and left with twelve other men from Gage County on March 7, 1952 for Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri. He was then sent to Camp Gordon in Georgia where he completed his basic training.

DeWitt Legion Post 212 Commander Glen Pieper said Schroeder had told him of a time he was in formation and they called his name.

“If you’ve ever been in any branch of the military, you know that when they call your name in formation, it sends a shiver down your back,” he said.

Schroeder said he had orders to do telegraph training in New Jersey, but instead he was sent to headquarters in Georgia and worked in the scheduling department.

“I put my time in,” he said.

He was discharged as a Corporal on March 16, 1954.

Schroeder has been an active member of the DeWitt Legion Post 212 for 52 continuous years.

“That is quite an accomplishment,” Pieper said.

Jill Cammack of the Blue River Quilt Guild presented the quilt to Schroeder with several of his family members standing behind him.

Cammack explained that the Quilts of Valor Foundation began with founder Catherine Roberts. The mission of the foundation is to cover service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. Over 349,000 quilts have been awarded to date.

“The quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation,” she said.

Schroeder said he has lived his entire 92 years at the same farm near DeWitt, except while he was in service.