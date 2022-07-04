DeWitt residents celebrate milestone anniversary

DeWitt celebrated 150 years with activities and vendors for all ages throughout the day on Saturday. The day’s events concluded with fireworks at the ballpark.

“We’ve done different activities throughout the year to celebrate 150 years of DeWitt and plan to continue with the remainder of the year, but today is special,” said Darcy Baker, Village Committee member. “The day’s activities started a little slow because of the rain, but there are hay rack rides later and of course the museum displays that recognize the history of DeWitt. Obviously, the Vise-grip factory is a big part of our story."

Baker added the town has had its share of struggles over the years, but has been able to overcome them.

“DeWitt has had its challenges with flooding and the factory closing, but we’re still here,” said Baker.

Ellen Stokebrand grew up near DeWitt, but now lives in Nebraska City. She said she comes home quite often.

“My parents, Harold and Cathy, have lived in and near DeWitt their entire lives and I don’t think we could ever get them to leave," Stokebrand said. "They are active in the Senior Center and stay busy."

Nancy Mahloch has been a member of the community for approximately 60 years. She stated that the best part of living in DeWitt has been the involvement of everyone in helping with the celebration.

“Everyone just pitched in and helped. You can always depend on someone to come to the rescue,” said Mahloch. “Everybody knows everybody in DeWitt.”

