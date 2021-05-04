Diller-Odell holds youth survey feedback meeting

Students from the Diller-Odell Middle and High School recently worked with Dena Beck, Nebraska Community Foundation Affiliated Fund Development Coordinator and board members of the Diller Community Foundation Fund to discuss community needs and to review results of the Diller-Odell Youth Survey given in the spring of 2020. The school was one of eight in the state of Nebraska to be included in the Nebraska Community Foundation(NCF) Youth Survey Project.

Kristen Ohnoutka, Nebraska Community Foundation Youth Survey Coordinator, prepared the survey results. 42% of the students reported that they are somewhat or extremely likely to return to their home communities in the future. Their main reason for returning to Diller and Odell to build future lives is because it is a good place to raise a family according to 32% of respondents. Job availability and diversity are important factors to the students. Matching a career interest to opportunities may be the tipping point in where these young people choose to build their future dreams.

During the round table event students shared ideas of what their DREAM community would look like and how they could help to make their community a better place.

Students were also invited to DREAM how they would spend $15,000 to improve their school. The goals for these activities were to: