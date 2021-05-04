Diller-Odell holds youth survey feedback meeting

Students from the Diller-Odell Middle and High School recently worked with Dena Beck, Nebraska Community Foundation Affiliated Fund Development Coordinator and board members of the Diller Community Foundation Fund to discuss community needs and to review results of the Diller-Odell Youth Survey given in the spring of 2020. The school was one of eight in the state of Nebraska to be included in the Nebraska Community Foundation(NCF) Youth Survey Project.
Kristen Ohnoutka, Nebraska Community Foundation Youth Survey Coordinator, prepared the survey results. 42% of the students reported that they are somewhat or extremely likely to return to their home communities in the future. Their main reason for returning to Diller and Odell to build future lives is because it is a good place to raise a family according to 32% of respondents. Job availability and diversity are important factors to the students. Matching a career interest to opportunities may be the tipping point in where these young people choose to build their future dreams.
During the round table event students shared ideas of what their DREAM community would look like and how they could help to make their community a better place.
Students were also invited to DREAM how they would spend $15,000 to improve their school. The goals for these activities were to:
* Gather input from young community members
* Give them a voice in the direction their community moves
Results of these discussions will be shared with community and government leaders to guide decision making.
Dr. Josie Gatti Schafer, with the University of Nebraska - Omaha Center for Public Affairs Research was the professional statistician and researcher involved in the project.
“When imagining their ideal community, student respondents sought places with good schools, low-crime rates, and a connection to family,” Schafer said in a statement. “While entertainment and recreational amenities also factored into a student’s image of their ideal community, the safety and security that small Nebraska communities offer were the primary factors. A series of questions on the survey provide greater insight into student respondents’ perceptions of safety, which includes, low crime rate, good place to raise a family, engagement with the community, and fair treatment and inclusion of others,”
The work session was sponsored by the Diller Community Foundation Fund, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation.