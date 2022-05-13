Diller-Odell seniors to graduate Saturday afternoon

Diller-Odell’s 15-person Class of 2022 will receive diplomas at the Saturday, May 14 graduation ceremony.

The event will start at 2 p.m. in the Diller-Odell gymnasium and will feature a number of speakers and a senior video.

Class president Madelyn Meyerle is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study sports media communications and public relations and advertising. Her dream job is to work in media for a professional sports team—preferably the NFL Broncos—but she said she’s open to a lot of opportunities

“There are so many jobs that will work for my field of study,” Meyerle said.

Class vice president Cooper Ebeling will follow in the footsteps of his father, pursuing construction management. Ebeling will attend Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, where he’ll play baseball.

Nate Lyons, who transferred to Diller-Odell from Southern his junior year, is going to Southeast Community College in Beatrice to polish up his entrepreneurial skill with a business education.

“I like how many different things you can do in business,” Lyons said. “It’s a wide open field.”

Mallory Denner will attend Concordia University in Seward to study elementary education with an endorsement in special education.

“My dad is a teacher, and my sister is going to be an art teacher next year,” Denner said. “I’ve always liked helping with little kid camps and activities, so I thought it would be a good path for me."

Alaina Gehring transferred from Beatrice to Diller-Odell in middle school.

“Definitely going from somewhere big to somewhere small was a big change in my life,” Gehring said. “But I learned a lot more here. I got to know the teachers better.”

Gehring isn’t sure what career she wants to pursue and will be getting her general education from SCC in Beatrice.

The five seniors said they enjoyed their time at Diller-Odell. Denner said she was especially impacted by the guidance of her teachers.

“You really get close to teachers in schools like this,” she said. “…You see how supportive they are. That’s something I’ll take with me.”

High school can often be fraught with clashing personalities, and the five said they had that in spades. But they also said they had the chance to mature and grow together.

“I’ve learned to be very understanding of people,” Meyerle said. “I used to be very firm in my opinions, and now I’ve grown to become more open.”

Graduating seniors include Dalton Marvin Bures, Mallory Denner, Cooper Ebeling, Allison Engelman, Mykah Folkers, Alaina Gehring, Mallory Helton, Ezekial Jones, Andrew Klecan, Cooper Logan, Nate Lyons, Madelyn Meyerle, Rachel Stanosheck, Esdon Weers, Madelyn Yocum.

The class colors are ivory, gold and pink, and the class flower is the Ivory English Rose. The class motto comes from Eric McMurray: “You didn’t come this far to only come this far.”

