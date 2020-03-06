Diller-Odell students dress as favorite book characters

Students at Diller-Odell Elementary School channeled their favorite book characters on Friday to cap off a week of celebration.

Monday was National Read Across America Day, and Diller-Odell celebrated all week, as did many schools in the nation.

Beth Roelfs, the school’s special education teacher, said the event is a fun way to celebrate, but also kicks off a larger goal for the students.

“The students have an individual goal and in April, if they’ve met their goal, we’ll go to Fairbury to the Bonham Theatre to enjoy a movie and popcorn during the school day,” she said. “The kids have had a lot of fun with it and it’s a nice way to put that goal out there for them to try and get them to get through the testing season we’re starting here pretty soon.

The teachers have done a lot of things with the kids.”

Guessing games, quizzes, daily dress themes and a book presentation by the famous Cat in the Hat, himself were all part of the festivities.

Before classes started on Friday, students gathered in the school gym where those who dressed up declared what character they were for the crowd. Many of the outfits were from Dr. Seuss books, along with some wizards from the Harry Potter universe, athletes and more.

“It’s a great way to just refocus on something new and build some energy into our days,” Roelfs said. “The kids pledge and promise to read each day because the more they read the more they feed their brains to grow. Then all week long we have fun celebrating and culminate it today with this final dress up day and the challenge to work toward their movie trip.”

