The parade at the Diller Picnic has been a tradition for 126 years.

“The Great Outdoors” was the theme for the Saturday evening event with approximately 50 entries.

The Diller American Legion led the parade with the flags followed by the Fairbury VFW. American Legion Riders also participated in the activities. Allie Engelman sang the National Anthem.

Charlene Barnard was chosen as the Grand Marshall.

Beth Roelfs said Barnard and her family exemplifies the kind of people that make up Diller.

“People who give their all, people who lead and people who make things happen,” she said. “Sharlene has lived all her life in the community. She and her husband, Kenneth, farmed from many years and all of their four children graduated from Diller High School. She taught, substituted and volunteered in the Diller Schools for over 15 years.”

Her family wore t-shirts that said “I’m with the Grand Marshall” and rode on a float behind the convertible.

Other entries included area businesses, churches and organizations, a band, and the Sesostris Shrine miniature cars and motorcycles. The first parade in Diller included hot air balloons.