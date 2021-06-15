Diller prepares for annual Picnic event

An over 120-year event is returning to Diller this weekend, as the community prepares for their annual picnic.

Diller Picnic committee chairman Chris Clifford said the event started as an actual picnic, but that events have been added over the years to make it what it is today. He said a picnic was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that residents are preparing for thousands of people to attend the community events this year.

“The town really gets involved in it, with cleaning up the whole town, as far as everybody mows a little nicer and trims up all the weeds and stuff, and maybe gets a fresh coat of paint on things and things like that,” Clifford said. “So the town really puts a lot of effort into helping put the picnic on.”

The events start Thursday, June 17, with a Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull on the south side of town near the co-op building.

On Friday, June 18, there will be a food stand, BINGO and other family attractions at the Midway across from the park from 6-10 p.m., extreme bull riding near the co-op from 7-11 p.m., and music performed by Wasted Highway at The Field Sports Bar and Grill from 9p.m.-1a.m.